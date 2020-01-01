 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grape Soda (Grape Flavored Tahoe OG): A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG. A top evening strain, it provides an extremely idle, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This phenotype is great for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, pain (inflammation), skin health and immune support. This phenotype also features a pungent citrus aroma with a notable grape perception. THC: 30% 50% Indica / 50% Sativa Genetics: Tahoe OG x SFV OG Terpenes (Descending)(>0.5mg/g): 5.8 R(+)-Limonene, 3.6 Linalool, 2.2 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 2.0 ϐ-Myrcene, 2.0 Fenchol, 1.6 α-Terpineol, 1.1 α-Humulene, 0.9 ϐ-Pinene, 0.8 α-Bisabolol, and 0.6 α-Pinene

A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.

We focus on terpene/resin production with high THC content on most of our strains ranging from low strains we cut from our line 11-14%, to our average strains hitting 20-25% and our Grape Soda hitting as high as 30% Total THC. Our name, Taste Budz, says it all as our product packs a flavorful bowl that tastes just as good and pungent as it smells in the jar.