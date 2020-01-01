Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Grape Soda (Grape Flavored Tahoe OG): A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG. A top evening strain, it provides an extremely idle, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This phenotype is great for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, pain (inflammation), skin health and immune support. This phenotype also features a pungent citrus aroma with a notable grape perception. THC: 30% 50% Indica / 50% Sativa Genetics: Tahoe OG x SFV OG Terpenes (Descending)(>0.5mg/g): 5.8 R(+)-Limonene, 3.6 Linalool, 2.2 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 2.0 ϐ-Myrcene, 2.0 Fenchol, 1.6 α-Terpineol, 1.1 α-Humulene, 0.9 ϐ-Pinene, 0.8 α-Bisabolol, and 0.6 α-Pinene
A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.