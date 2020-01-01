 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
A hybrid strain cross (Killer Queen and Querkle). Killer Grape is a heavy 50/50 hybrid strain that deals an astonishing amount of cerebral euphoria and profoundly relaxing effects. This strain gets its name from the sour grape fragrance its buds carry, which is accented by sweet, tropical undertones. THC: 15.4% 50 % Indica / 50 % Sativa Genetics: Killer Queen x Querkle Terpenes (Descending)(>0.5mg/g): 4.32 ϐ-Mycrene, 0.7 trans-Ocimene, 0.54 α-Pinene, and 0.5 ϐ-Caryophyllene

A cross between Killer Queen and Querkle, Killer Grape is a heavy-handed 50/50 hybrid strain that deals a stupefying blast of cerebral euphoria and deeply relaxing effects. Lavender and purple hues tinge leaves and buds underneath a dusty coat of snow-white resin. This strain from Subcool's The Dank gets its name from the sour grape aroma its buds carry, which is accented by spicy, hashy undertones.

We focus on terpene/resin production with high THC content on most of our strains ranging from low strains we cut from our line 11-14%, to our average strains hitting 20-25% and our Grape Soda hitting as high as 30% Total THC. Our name, Taste Budz, says it all as our product packs a flavorful bowl that tastes just as good and pungent as it smells in the jar.