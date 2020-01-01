Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A hybrid strain cross (Killer Queen and Querkle). Killer Grape is a heavy 50/50 hybrid strain that deals an astonishing amount of cerebral euphoria and profoundly relaxing effects. This strain gets its name from the sour grape fragrance its buds carry, which is accented by sweet, tropical undertones. THC: 15.4% 50 % Indica / 50 % Sativa Genetics: Killer Queen x Querkle Terpenes (Descending)(>0.5mg/g): 4.32 ϐ-Mycrene, 0.7 trans-Ocimene, 0.54 α-Pinene, and 0.5 ϐ-Caryophyllene
Be the first to review this product.
A cross between Killer Queen and Querkle, Killer Grape is a heavy-handed 50/50 hybrid strain that deals a stupefying blast of cerebral euphoria and deeply relaxing effects. Lavender and purple hues tinge leaves and buds underneath a dusty coat of snow-white resin. This strain from Subcool's The Dank gets its name from the sour grape aroma its buds carry, which is accented by spicy, hashy undertones.