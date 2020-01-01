 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Larry OG

About this product

Also called Lemon Larry, this indica is a cross (OG Kush and SFV OG). Larry OG produces a potent yet laidback body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects are happy and easy-going. This phenotype is great for relaxation, pain (inflammation), immune support, decongestion, and insomnia. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very sweet and piney aroma and with this phenotype a distinguished citrus-like lemon aroma comes through. THC: 19% Genetics: Larry OG x SFV OG Terpenes: (Descending)(>0.5mg/g): 1.7 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.2 α-Pinene, 0.6 trans-Ocimene, 0.6 Linalool, and 0.5 ϐ-Caryophyllene

Larry OG, also called Lemon Larry, is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.

About this brand

We focus on terpene/resin production with high THC content on most of our strains ranging from low strains we cut from our line 11-14%, to our average strains hitting 20-25% and our Grape Soda hitting as high as 30% Total THC. Our name, Taste Budz, says it all as our product packs a flavorful bowl that tastes just as good and pungent as it smells in the jar.