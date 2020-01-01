Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Legendary by right it is. A force to be reckoned with, any novice padawan would need to take a break from the day coming across this stock, but a seasoned jedi might have a chance to make it through this indica heavy potent beast. Citrusy, pungent and skunky, this 1st place in the 2012 LA Cannabis Cup winning strain make this indica dominant hybrid a choice among champs. THC: 19% 55% Indica / 45% Sativa Genetics: Skywalker OG x OG Kush Terpenes: (Decending)(>0.5mg/g): 3.0 R(+)-Limonene, 2.5 Linalool, 1.93 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 1.7 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.02 α-Terpineol, 1.0 Fenchol, 0.94 α-Humulene, 0.9 α-Bisabolol, and 0.5 ϐ-Pinene
Yoda OG, a descendant of the legendary OG Kush, is an indica-dominant strain that induces heavy relaxation of the mind and body. This strain boasts its OG genetics with chunky pale buds, a tangle of orange hairs, and a pungent citrus aroma. Its sedating, euphoric effects make it a popular medicine for anxiety and insomnia, and it also provides an extra kick to the appetite. Seasoned consumers may be able to withstand its heaviness during the day, but Yoda OG is most popularly chosen for nighttime consumption.