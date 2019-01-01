 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5:1 Green Apple CBD Gummies 120mg

5:1 Green Apple CBD Gummies 120mg

by Tastebudz

TasteBudz gummies are hand crafted from scratch in small batches to ensure the most enjoyable and delicious experience possible.

TasteBudz is a new Colorado edible company that launched in late 2016. We pride ourselves on making all of our edibles in house #nospraygang. We use CO2 oil in all of our edibles that is always tested at over 70% to ensure a great non-hashy taste. The CO2 oil we use is always pure and never filtered with more solvents. We believe the best medicine comes when extra solvents like ethanol are not used to 'filter' the final oil.