1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Non-sugar coated gummies that are always made from scratch in our kitchen. We only use Pure CO2 oil that has not been filtered with other solvents. Our standard for the oil we use is always over 70% to ensure that there is very little to no hash taste at all.
on October 13th, 2019
Really tasty and can barely taste any THC. These really hit too, I ate two and I was stuck on the couch for a good two hours.
on October 7th, 2018
Indica variety tried. Taste is good, gummies are easily chewed. Purple g bud listed as strain. I've tried several gummies and these hit you much quicker than others. 10 minutes in: feeling a small buzz across my head and face. 20 minutes in: buzz is still there, spreading over my body. Feeling relaxed and peaceful. 30 minutes in: good body buzz, feeling happy and relaxed with a little euphoria. Almost as if everything is slowing down. 45 minutes in: feeling absolutely great and relaxed. Brain is quiet, body feels good, relaxed and buzzed. 60 minutes in: overall review is a good, smooth and nice high.