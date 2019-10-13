 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Kiwi Strawberry Indica Gummies 100mg

Kiwi Strawberry Indica Gummies 100mg

by Tastebudz

Tastebudz Edibles Candy Kiwi Strawberry Indica Gummies 100mg
Tastebudz Edibles Candy Kiwi Strawberry Indica Gummies 100mg
Tastebudz Edibles Candy Kiwi Strawberry Indica Gummies 100mg

About this product

Non-sugar coated gummies that are always made from scratch in our kitchen. We only use Pure CO2 oil that has not been filtered with other solvents. Our standard for the oil we use is always over 70% to ensure that there is very little to no hash taste at all.

Valeria7968

Really tasty and can barely taste any THC. These really hit too, I ate two and I was stuck on the couch for a good two hours.

Darkmood

Indica variety tried. Taste is good, gummies are easily chewed. Purple g bud listed as strain. I've tried several gummies and these hit you much quicker than others. 10 minutes in: feeling a small buzz across my head and face. 20 minutes in: buzz is still there, spreading over my body. Feeling relaxed and peaceful. 30 minutes in: good body buzz, feeling happy and relaxed with a little euphoria. Almost as if everything is slowing down. 45 minutes in: feeling absolutely great and relaxed. Brain is quiet, body feels good, relaxed and buzzed. 60 minutes in: overall review is a good, smooth and nice high.

About this brand

TasteBudz is a new Colorado edible company that launched in late 2016. We pride ourselves on making all of our edibles in house #nospraygang. We use CO2 oil in all of our edibles that is always tested at over 70% to ensure a great non-hashy taste. The CO2 oil we use is always pure and never filtered with more solvents. We believe the best medicine comes when extra solvents like ethanol are not used to 'filter' the final oil.