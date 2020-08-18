 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Peach-Lemon CBG Gum

by Tauri-Gum

About this product

Each Blister Pack of Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Infused Tauri-Gum contains 80mg of CBG Isolate (10mg per each piece of gum). All Natural Flavor (Peach-Lemon) KOSHER CERTIFIED / VEGAN

About this brand

Say goodbye to messy oils! From mouth-watering chewing gum to juicy gummies, our products offer high efficacy and effortless delivery of the natural effects of CBD. Tauri-Gum is Drug Test Safe! All of our products have a Certificate of Analysis that indicate there is No Detection of THC. Get the good effects without worrying about the rest! We are Certified Kosher by Star K, and Certified Vegan since all of our products are plant-based. We are Gluten Free. Our Promise: Tauriga Sciences is fully committed to innovation that enhances personal wellness and improves our environment. We strive to sell only the purest, ethically and sustainably produced CBD products. Each and every one of our products complies with rigorous standards in a laboratory environment to ensure that you receive the highest quality products available on the CBD market. A Certificate of Analysis is available for all of our CBD infused gums & gummies, clearly indicated that there is No Detection of THC, so you can go about your daily routine without interruption. We are committed to your satisfaction and are pleased to provide a product that allows you to Become One with Nature.