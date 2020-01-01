Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Aloha Limone by Telluride Bud Company
Be the first to review this product.
The smell of Aloha Limone has been described as, “a fruit tree rotting in the Kona sun.” Citrus notes are native to this Hawaiian Sunrise and Nina Limone cross, but the plant also expresses latent floral and pungent elements from recessive Kush genetics. Plan on cheeky euphoria and a physical lightness that encourages outdoor activity. Aloha Limone is a proprietary genetic cross of Colorado Seed Inc.