  5. Mandarin Sunset
Indica

Mandarin Sunset

by Telluride Bud Company

Telluride Bud Company Cannabis Flower Mandarin Sunset

About this strain

Mandarin Sunset

Mandarin Sunset

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Mandarin Sunset crosses Herijuana with Orange Skunk, creating an indica with a rich, skunky, orange flavor profile. If you find Mandarin Sunset in concentrate form be sure to give it a try, as its terpene profile has won numerous cups. 

About this brand

Telluride Bud Company is a locally owned and operated recreational marijuana dispensary located in the heart of historic downtown Telluride, CO and Durango, CO. Founded in 2010, Telluride Bud Company helped blaze the trail for the legalization of medical cannabis in Colorado and on January 1st, 2014, Telluride Bud Company became one of the first recreational marijuana dispensaries in the world! On April 10, 2015, Telluride Bud Company opened its second marijuana dispensary in Durango, CO. In 2016, Telluride Bud Company opened "The Grow", our 10,000 SF environmentally-friendly Greenhouse in central Colorado. At "The Grow", we harvest a wide variety of popular, rare and unique strains to supply our Durango and Telluride retail locations. By growing our own cannabis in a Greenhouse at altitude, we harness the 300+ days of natural sunlight that our beautiful state provides. This not only results in higher plant yields, but lower energy costs as well. That is how TBC delivers the best bud at the best price everyday!