Banana Split

by Temescal Wellness

Banana Split by Temescal Wellness

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet. 

 

About this brand

Temescal Wellness provides qualifying patients with a variety of high-quality cannabis products and education, in strict compliance with state and local rules and regulations. Dispensaries: Temescal Wellness - Hudson | Medical & Recreational Cannabis 252 Coolidge St. Hudson, MA 01749 978-212-5947 Temescal Wellness - Framingham | Medical Cannabis 665 Cochituate Rd. Suite B Framingham, MA 01701 508-309-7036 Temescal Wellness - Pittsfield | Medical & Recreational Cannabis 10 Callahan Dr. Pittsfield, MA 01201 413-242-9580