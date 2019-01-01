 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blue Cookies 1g 2-Pack

by Temescal Wellness

Blue Cookies 1g 2-Pack by Temescal Wellness

Blue Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Blue Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between two celebrity strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. As the child of these heavyweight champion strains, Blue Cookies delivers a crushing blow of euphoria straight to the head, where it swiftly sinks down to relax the entire body. Sweet berry flavors fuse with earthy cherry notes in a flavor profile as enticing as the bud’s thick coat of frosty resin that stretches over twisting hues of green and purple. Novice consumers should approach Blue Cookies with modesty, but this strain’s potency is perfect for hard-to-impress veterans. You may also come across another variation of Blue Cookies, a select Girl Scout Cookies phenotype that lacks the Blueberry genetics.

Temescal Wellness provides qualifying patients with a variety of high-quality cannabis products and education, in strict compliance with state and local rules and regulations. Dispensaries: Temescal Wellness - Hudson | Medical & Recreational Cannabis 252 Coolidge St. Hudson, MA 01749 978-212-5947 Temescal Wellness - Framingham | Medical Cannabis 665 Cochituate Rd. Suite B Framingham, MA 01701 508-309-7036 Temescal Wellness - Pittsfield | Medical & Recreational Cannabis 10 Callahan Dr. Pittsfield, MA 01201 413-242-9580