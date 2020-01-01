 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Headband

by Temescal Wellness

Blueberry Headband

Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas.  Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.  

Temescal Wellness provides qualifying patients with a variety of high-quality cannabis products and education, in strict compliance with state and local rules and regulations. Dispensaries: Temescal Wellness - Hudson | Medical & Recreational Cannabis 252 Coolidge St. Hudson, MA 01749 978-212-5947 Temescal Wellness - Framingham | Medical Cannabis 665 Cochituate Rd. Suite B Framingham, MA 01701 508-309-7036 Temescal Wellness - Pittsfield | Medical & Recreational Cannabis 10 Callahan Dr. Pittsfield, MA 01201 413-242-9580