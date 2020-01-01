 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
White Chocolate

by Temescal Wellness

White Chocolate

White Chocolate by Temescal Wellness

White Chocolate

White Chocolate

White Chocolate by Sin City Seeds is a sweet, sativa-dominant hybrid. This strain is a cross between Chocolope and White Moonshine. It offers a wide range of flavors, from melon rind and cherry to pronounced notes of herbs and spices. White Chocolate jumpstarts creativity whiling contributing a warm, stimulating buzz to the body. This plant’s manageable growth and exotic aromas make it a treat to cultivate and a pleasure to consume.  

About this brand

Temescal Wellness provides qualifying patients with a variety of high-quality cannabis products and education, in strict compliance with state and local rules and regulations. Dispensaries: Temescal Wellness - Hudson | Medical & Recreational Cannabis 252 Coolidge St. Hudson, MA 01749 978-212-5947 Temescal Wellness - Framingham | Medical Cannabis 665 Cochituate Rd. Suite B Framingham, MA 01701 508-309-7036 Temescal Wellness - Pittsfield | Medical & Recreational Cannabis 10 Callahan Dr. Pittsfield, MA 01201 413-242-9580