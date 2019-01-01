 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Black Lime Sour Diesel Distillate TC-510

Black Lime Sour Diesel Distillate TC-510

by Temple Extracts

Temple Extracts is proud to announce the newest products in our 510 line, TempleTerp strain specific distillate cartridges! Our Temple Ceramic (TC-510) cartridges include a revolutionary new 360° degree ceramic core & wick-less technology, featuring unrivaled terpene vapor performance & a sleek porcelain mouthpiece. The new strain specific, ecologically & sustainably grown materials are combined with vapor distilled, full spectrum cannabis terpenes in various unique strains.

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

Sustainability, quality and purity are core principles at Temple Extracts. We carefully select our top shelf source material from our network of sustainable and ecologically-friendly farmers, all of whom are passionate about their commitment to the finest standards of organic horticulture. All of our extracts are Strain Specific, Single Origin and carefully handcrafted in limited edition small batches. You can always count on uncompromising purity with artisan, boutique, heritage and proven THC and CBD genetics.