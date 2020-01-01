Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Grand Hindu's effects include full body relaxation, and will sooth your mind to sleep. Our CO2 extracts are made at our in-house facility using a unique, proprietary process of advanced Supercritical CO2 Extraction, followed by a complex series of post-processing clarifications to ensure the highest quality possible. Our products never contain any additives such as PEG (polyethylene glycol). All of our methods use food grade terpenes or familiar names such as PPG (polypropylene glycol), coconut oil, vegetable glycerin, or food grade terpenes all of which are found in many CO2 products on the market.
Grand Hindu is the potent cross of Granddaddy Purple and Hindu Kush. Both sides of this mix are apparent in the sweet grape aroma of this strain that is served up with a healthy dose of earthy kush spice. Flowers will also have the purple coloration that is indicative of its GDP genetics. Lazy and relaxing, this strain is a good choice for pain when zoning out is an option.