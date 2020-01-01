 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Grand Hindu

Grand Hindu

by Temple Extracts

Write a review
Temple Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Grand Hindu

$35.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Grand Hindu's effects include full body relaxation, and will sooth your mind to sleep. Our CO2 extracts are made at our in-house facility using a unique, proprietary process of advanced Supercritical CO2 Extraction, followed by a complex series of post-processing clarifications to ensure the highest quality possible. Our products never contain any additives such as PEG (polyethylene glycol). All of our methods use food grade terpenes or familiar names such as PPG (polypropylene glycol), coconut oil, vegetable glycerin, or food grade terpenes all of which are found in many CO2 products on the market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Grand Hindu

Grand Hindu

Grand Hindu is the potent cross of Granddaddy Purple and Hindu Kush. Both sides of this mix are apparent in the sweet grape aroma of this strain that is served up with a healthy dose of earthy kush spice. Flowers will also have the purple coloration that is indicative of its GDP genetics. Lazy and relaxing, this strain is a good choice for pain when zoning out is an option.

About this brand

Temple Extracts Logo
Sustainability, quality and purity are core principles at Temple Extracts. We carefully select our top shelf source material from our network of sustainable and ecologically-friendly farmers, all of whom are passionate about their commitment to the finest standards of organic horticulture. All of our extracts are Strain Specific, Single Origin and carefully handcrafted in limited edition small batches. You can always count on uncompromising purity with artisan, boutique, heritage and proven THC and CBD genetics.