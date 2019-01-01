About this product
Temple Extracts is proud to announce the newest products in our 510 line, TempleTerp strain specific distillate cartridges! Our Temple Ceramic (TC-510) cartridges include a revolutionary new 360° degree ceramic core & wick-less technology, featuring unrivaled terpene vapor performance & a sleek porcelain mouthpiece. The new strain specific, ecologically & sustainably grown materials are combined with vapor distilled, full spectrum cannabis terpenes in various unique strains.
About this strain
Chem Jack
Chem Jack is the common sense cross of Chemdawg and Jack Herer. This sativa-dominant hybrid expresses lime green buds with dark brown pistils. Its buds smell sweet and herbal while the taste of the smoke is intensely piney, bordering on chemical. The effects are centered and relaxing, helping consumers shrug off stress and improve mood. Chem Jack can push 25% THC, so mind your dosage. Chem Jack’s functional buzz can become whimsical and moderately sedating with continued consumption.