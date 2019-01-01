 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pineapple Chemdawg Distillate TC-510

Pineapple Chemdawg Distillate TC-510

by Temple Extracts

Write a review
Temple Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Chemdawg Distillate TC-510

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Temple Extracts is proud to announce the newest products in our 510 line, TempleTerp strain specific distillate cartridges! Our Temple Ceramic (TC-510) cartridges include a revolutionary new 360° degree ceramic core & wick-less technology, featuring unrivaled terpene vapor performance & a sleek porcelain mouthpiece. The new strain specific, ecologically & sustainably grown materials are combined with vapor distilled, full spectrum cannabis terpenes in various unique strains.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chem Jack

Chem Jack

Chem Jack is the common sense cross of Chemdawg and Jack Herer. This sativa-dominant hybrid expresses lime green buds with dark brown pistils. Its buds smell sweet and herbal while the taste of the smoke is intensely piney, bordering on chemical. The effects are centered and relaxing, helping consumers shrug off stress and improve mood. Chem Jack can push 25% THC, so mind your dosage. Chem Jack’s functional buzz can become whimsical and moderately sedating with continued consumption. 

About this brand

Temple Extracts Logo
Sustainability, quality and purity are core principles at Temple Extracts. We carefully select our top shelf source material from our network of sustainable and ecologically-friendly farmers, all of whom are passionate about their commitment to the finest standards of organic horticulture. All of our extracts are Strain Specific, Single Origin and carefully handcrafted in limited edition small batches. You can always count on uncompromising purity with artisan, boutique, heritage and proven THC and CBD genetics.