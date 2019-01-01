 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pineapple Jack Herer Distillate TC-510

Pineapple Jack Herer Distillate TC-510

by Temple Extracts

Temple Extracts is proud to announce the newest products in our 510 line, TempleTerp strain specific distillate cartridges! Our Temple Ceramic (TC-510) cartridges include a revolutionary new 360° degree ceramic core & wick-less technology, featuring unrivaled terpene vapor performance & a sleek porcelain mouthpiece. The new strain specific, ecologically & sustainably grown materials are combined with vapor distilled, full spectrum cannabis terpenes in various unique strains.

About this strain

Jack Herer

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

Sustainability, quality and purity are core principles at Temple Extracts. We carefully select our top shelf source material from our network of sustainable and ecologically-friendly farmers, all of whom are passionate about their commitment to the finest standards of organic horticulture. All of our extracts are Strain Specific, Single Origin and carefully handcrafted in limited edition small batches. You can always count on uncompromising purity with artisan, boutique, heritage and proven THC and CBD genetics.