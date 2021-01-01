Crabcakes & Cannabis Beanie
by Crabcakes & Cannabis
1 piece
$20.00
Pickup 42.1 miles away
14% CBG | 15% Total Cannabinoids | Herbal, Cinnamon, Citrus, Uplifting | Indoor Grown A one of a kind CBG-rich strain with a unique bud structure, smooth sweet flavor, and gently uplifting effects. On the nose, the impression of mildly sweet cinnamon with hints of pine and citrus. This beautiful hemp flower features large buds glowing with stunning orange trichomes. – Type: CBG Rich Hybrid – Premium Organic Indoor Grown Hemp Flower – Hand Trimmed – 100% Organic grown, No pesticides, No additives – 3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance – Nashville, Tennessee – Non-GMO Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene + Linalool
Be the first to review this product.