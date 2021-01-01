 Loading…

TenneCBD | Apollo

by TenneCBD™

14% CBG | 15% Total Cannabinoids | Herbal, Cinnamon, Citrus, Uplifting | Indoor Grown A one of a kind CBG-rich strain with a unique bud structure, smooth sweet flavor, and gently uplifting effects. On the nose, the impression of mildly sweet cinnamon with hints of pine and citrus. This beautiful hemp flower features large buds glowing with stunning orange trichomes. – Type: CBG Rich Hybrid – Premium Organic Indoor Grown Hemp Flower – Hand Trimmed – 100% Organic grown, No pesticides, No additives – 3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance – Nashville, Tennessee – Non-GMO Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene + Linalool

About this brand

TenneCBD™ Logo
LabCanna’s flagship product line, TenneCBD, is made with hemp grown, manufactured and processed in Tennessee. Originating in Franklin, Tennessee, we work to produce custom formulated products, and premium smokable hemp to offer fast-acting and effective results. Each batch is 3rd party tested with COAs available online to validate the top quality of our products.

