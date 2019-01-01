TenneCBD | Formula Black
About this product
TenneCBD Formula Black is among the strongest and purest isolate products on the market. Formula Black is made using LabCanna’s purest CBD isolate, a highly absorbable MCT oil, and organic mint flavors. At 60mg/mL, it is the best selling product offered by TenneCBD. Suggested Use: 0.5ml Twice Daily
About this brand
TenneCBD
LabCanna’s flagship product line, TenneCBD, is made with hemp manufactured and processed in Tennessee. Originating in Franklin, Tennessee, we now work with farms across the state to produce custom formulated products specifically designed to offer fast-acting and effective results. TenneCBD’s full line of products are available for retail and wholesale purchase, bringing the healing power of hemp to consumers around the country. Each batch is 3rd party tested with COAs available online to validate the top quality of our products.