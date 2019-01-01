TenneCBD | Formula Green
by TenneCBDWrite a review
$79.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Formula Green is a full spectrum formula that contains 20 mg/mL of pure CBD and over 100 other cannabinoids. The lower potency is perfect for smaller-framed adults and children. This Full Spectrum blend contains 600mg CBD in 30mL with metered dropper for accurate dosage. Suggested Use | 0.5mL Twice Daily
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
TenneCBD
LabCanna’s flagship product line, TenneCBD, is made with hemp manufactured and processed in Tennessee. Originating in Franklin, Tennessee, we now work with farms across the state to produce custom formulated products specifically designed to offer fast-acting and effective results. TenneCBD’s full line of products are available for retail and wholesale purchase, bringing the healing power of hemp to consumers around the country. Each batch is 3rd party tested with COAs available online to validate the top quality of our products.