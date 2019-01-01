 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. TenneCBD | Formula Green

TenneCBD | Formula Green

by TenneCBD

Write a review
TenneCBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures TenneCBD | Formula Green

$79.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Formula Green is a full spectrum formula that contains 20 mg/mL of pure CBD and over 100 other cannabinoids. The lower potency is perfect for smaller-framed adults and children. This Full Spectrum blend contains 600mg CBD in 30mL with metered dropper for accurate dosage. Suggested Use | 0.5mL Twice Daily

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

TenneCBD Logo
LabCanna’s flagship product line, TenneCBD, is made with hemp manufactured and processed in Tennessee. Originating in Franklin, Tennessee, we now work with farms across the state to produce custom formulated products specifically designed to offer fast-acting and effective results. TenneCBD’s full line of products are available for retail and wholesale purchase, bringing the healing power of hemp to consumers around the country. Each batch is 3rd party tested with COAs available online to validate the top quality of our products.