TenneCBD | Pet Plus Unflavored
About this product
TenneCBD Pet Plus is designed as a full spectrum tincture specifically formulated to give your dog, cat or other mammalian family member an adequate dose of relief. Our uniquely blended formula combines pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and our signature distilled MCT for fast absorption. Available in 500 mg and 1000 mg. By reducing the amount of THC present, without compromising the benefits of a natural whole-plant extract, we have taken into consideration that many animals are acutely sensitive to THC and present to you the first line of products designed with this in mind.
