About this product

TenneCBD Revitalize Balm is infused with 300MG of LabCanna’s proprietary full spectrum hemp extract, key essential oils and all-natural ingredients identified to provide targeted relief. This custom formula is properly balanced to encourage relaxation and soothe sensitive skin. Ease itchy and stinging skin, combat hormonal imbalance, or apply to the temples for a natural nighttime sleep aid. TenneCBD’s Revitalize Balm combines full spectrum hemp extract sourced from local Tennessee farms with essential oils and all-natural ingredients including Lavender, Chamomile, Passionflower, and Clary Sage to provide targeted relief and revitalize the mind and body. Active terpenes include Linalool, Borneol, Caryophyllene, and Bisabolol, offering stress reducing, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. Ingredients: Jojoba Oil, Beeswax, Lavender, Chamomile, Passionflower, Hops, Clary Sage, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Essential Oil, Vitamin E Directions for use: Apply topically. For external use only. Description Each tin of TenneCBD™ Revitalize CBD Balm contains: Blend of 300MG hemp extract with natural herbs (45MG – 0.25oz) No artificial dyes or fragrances Non-GMO & Gluten Free