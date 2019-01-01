 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. TenneCBD | Southern Peach Sweet Tea CBD Vape

TenneCBD | Southern Peach Sweet Tea CBD Vape

by TenneCBD

Write a review
TenneCBD Other Miscellaneous TenneCBD | Southern Peach Sweet Tea CBD Vape
TenneCBD Other Miscellaneous TenneCBD | Southern Peach Sweet Tea CBD Vape

$59.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Juicy, ripe peaches and Southern sweet tea are the perfect refreshment for a hot summer day, or for keeping your cool all year long. (Porch swing not included.) . TenneCBD premium vape fluids are CBD e-liquids crafted from the finest ingredients and purest LabCanna CBD available, and with 600mg of LabCanna CBD isolate in a bottle you’ll find it also mixes great with other flavors in your tank and is still strong enough to deliver. NO MCT OIL

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

TenneCBD Logo
LabCanna’s flagship product line, TenneCBD, is made with hemp manufactured and processed in Tennessee. Originating in Franklin, Tennessee, we now work with farms across the state to produce custom formulated products specifically designed to offer fast-acting and effective results. TenneCBD’s full line of products are available for retail and wholesale purchase, bringing the healing power of hemp to consumers around the country. Each batch is 3rd party tested with COAs available online to validate the top quality of our products.