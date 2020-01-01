 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
TenneCBD | Stimulate CBD Balm 300MG

by TenneCBD

$34.99MSRP

TenneCBD Stimulate Balm is infused with 300MG of LabCanna’s proprietary full spectrum hemp extract, key essential oils and all-natural ingredients identified to provide targeted relief. This custom formula is properly balanced to invigorate the senses and refresh tired, dry skin. Apply in the morning or midday to improve circulation, boost immunity, and relieve aches and pains. TenneCBD’s Stimulate Balm combines full spectrum hemp extract sourced from local Tennessee farms with essential oils and all-natural ingredients including Gotu Kola, Holy Basil, Rhodiola, and Ginger to provide targeted relief and stimulate the senses. Active terpenes include Zingiberene and Bisabolene, offering analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. Ingredients: Jojoba Oil, Beeswax, Gotu Kola, Rhodiola, Tulsi, Damiana, Ginger, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Essential Oil, Vitamin E Directions for use: Apply topically. For external use only. Description Each tin of TenneCBD™ Stimulate CBD Balm contains: Blend of 300MG of hemp extract with natural herbs No artificial dyes or fragrances Non-GMO & Gluten Free

About this brand

LabCanna’s flagship product line, TenneCBD, is made with hemp grown, manufactured and processed in Tennessee. Originating in Franklin, Tennessee, we work to produce custom formulated products, and premium smokable hemp to offer fast-acting and effective results. Each batch is 3rd party tested with COAs available online to validate the top quality of our products.