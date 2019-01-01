Providing health and wellness to our guests is the number one priority to Tennessee Hemp Supply. We focus on information to help people understand the applications and benefits that CBD can provide. We are the first of its kind to sell high-CBD industrial hemp as a brick and mortar. 2018 is the first year that Tennessee has allowed farmers to grow high-CBD in their crops for processing. Most clientele have never used CBD before and come to us looking to be educated about a natural supplement that can help with numerous health issues or want to start a daily regimen to a healthier lifestyle. It is our goal to get them a product that has great efficacy and provide the information that show how CBD can help.