Sleek, smooth, and shareable – our distillate-infused prerolls are designed for smokers with a high tolerance and even higher expectations. At Terp Stix, we appreciate the artisans – which is why we created a highly potent, infused joint for cannabis lovers who have been smoking together for generations. All Terp Stix are crafted with exceptional diligence and thought – and chock-full of powerful distillate and flower that will burn smoothly without wasting any product.