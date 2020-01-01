 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Green Apple Premium Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Terp Stix

About this product

PREMIUM INFUSED JOINTS WE START WITH OUR PREMIUM, INDOOR GROWN STRAINS AND INFUSE THE FLOWER DIRECTLY USING OUR FAMOUS DISTILLATES FOR A POTENT SMOKING EXPERIENCE. ON THE GO. NO MESS. NO STRESS

About this brand

Sleek, smooth, and shareable – our distillate-infused prerolls are designed for smokers with a high tolerance and even higher expectations. At Terp Stix, we appreciate the artisans – which is why we created a highly potent, infused joint for cannabis lovers who have been smoking together for generations. All Terp Stix are crafted with exceptional diligence and thought – and chock-full of powerful distillate and flower that will burn smoothly without wasting any product.