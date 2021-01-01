Hybrid
Pink Cookies Unflavored Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Terp StixWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Infused with oil and not fruit flavored.
About this brand
Terp Stix
Sleek, smooth, and shareable – our distillate-infused prerolls are designed for smokers with a high tolerance and even higher expectations. At Terp Stix, we appreciate the artisans – which is why we created a highly potent, infused joint for cannabis lovers who have been smoking together for generations. All Terp Stix are crafted with exceptional diligence and thought – and chock-full of powerful distillate and flower that will burn smoothly without wasting any product.
About this strain
Pink Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.