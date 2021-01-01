 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Samoas Strawberry Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Samoas Strawberry Pre-Roll 1g

by Terp Stix

Terp Stix Cannabis Pre-rolls Samoas Strawberry Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Samoas Strawberry (H) - 42.63% - 1g Preroll - $12

About this brand

Terp Stix Logo
Sleek, smooth, and shareable – our distillate-infused prerolls are designed for smokers with a high tolerance and even higher expectations. At Terp Stix, we appreciate the artisans – which is why we created a highly potent, infused joint for cannabis lovers who have been smoking together for generations. All Terp Stix are crafted with exceptional diligence and thought – and chock-full of powerful distillate and flower that will burn smoothly without wasting any product.

About this strain

Samoa Kush

Samoa Kush

Bred by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Samoa Kush is an indica-dominant cross of Platinum GSC and Bubba Kush. The strain offers a sweet and minty terpene profile that is thick and comes with an intoxicating high. Samoa Kush is a quality heavy-hitter and worth a try for anyone looking for a tasty evening treat.

