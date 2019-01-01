 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Bath Bomb Sandalwood 100mg

Bath Bomb Sandalwood 100mg

by Terpen

We offer cannabinoid-rich 100 mg Bath Bombs that provide a range of essential oils to help you relax, revive and soothe sore muscles while nourishing your skin. Full spectrum hemp oil extract is rich in ​​CBD and synergistic cannabinoids, and terpenes that work together to support optimal health and wellness. Hypoallergenic formulas are safe for all skin types.

TERPEN™ is a Biotech R&D Company. TERPEN™ has a division that focuses on cannabinoids like CBD and THC. TERPEN™ develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes beauty, beverages, health and wellness products.