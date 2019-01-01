About this product

Terpen Lotion 500mg is an ultra moisturizing and conditioning formula that is infused with pure organic hemp isolate extract and loaded with the finest nutrients, butters, and therapeutic grade essential oils. This excellent product can be applied as needed for daily relief. It is non-greasy, rapidly absorbed, and leaves your skin feeling silky, soft, and moisturized. Suggested Use: Gently massage evenly across the skin and allow lotion to fully absorb. Repeat as needed. Ideal for daily use, post workout recovery, and on sore muscles. Do not apply on broken skin or any open wounds. This product is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and non-psychoactive. Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Organic Coconut Oil, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Emulsifying Wax, Witch Hazel Water, Vitamin E, Soybean Oil, Phenoxy-ethanol, Organic Hemp Isolate Extract, Rose Flower Water, Organic White Willow Bark Extract, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Organic Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate.