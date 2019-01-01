Tik Blue Dream
About this product
Hybrid strains occur when expert breeders select the best sativa and indica strains and crossbreed them. Hybrids are frequently bred with other hybrids and can be sativa or indica dominant. So, depending on the dominant strain, they will have similar effects to their dominant strain.
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.