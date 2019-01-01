 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Vape Cartridge 1ml Alien Sky OG

Vape Cartridge 1ml Alien Sky OG

by Terpen

$60.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

When consuming indica, a.k.a “in-da-couch”, you might feel sleepy, relaxed, pain relief, and it can also reduce nausea, and it may increase appetite.

Skywalker Alien

Skywalker Alien is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that inherits a staggering THC content from its parent strains. The potency of this hybrid focuses itself cerebrally, leaving you feeling happy, relaxed, and stress-free.

TERPEN™ is a Biotech R&D Company. TERPEN™ has a division that focuses on cannabinoids like CBD and THC. TERPEN™ develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes beauty, beverages, health and wellness products.