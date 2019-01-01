 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Vape Cartridge 1ml Strawberry Cough

by Terpen

When you consume a sativa strain you might feel: energized, thoughtful, focused, generally awesome and uplifted, with a stimulated head high. Sativas also have a lighter, more fruity aroma.

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

TERPEN™ is a Biotech R&D Company. TERPEN™ has a division that focuses on cannabinoids like CBD and THC. TERPEN™ develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes beauty, beverages, health and wellness products.