Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of the Blueberry strain normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes: alpha-Pinene Myrcene D-Limonene Terpinolene Linalool Terpineol alpha-Humulene beta-Caryophyllene Caryophyllene Oxide alpha-Bisabolol Camphene beta-Pinene Nerolidol Citronellol Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used. Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.
A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.