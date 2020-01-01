Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of Cheese normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes: alpha-Pinene Myrcene alpha-Phellandrene 3-Carene alpha-Terpinene D-Limonene Terpinolene Linalool Terpineol Geraniol alpha-Humulene beta-Caryophyllene alpha-Bisabolol Camphene beta-Pinene Ocimene Nerolidol Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used. Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.
Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.