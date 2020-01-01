 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
EXTREME OG TERPENE TANKS 1/2 GRAM V FIRE POD

by Terpene Tanks

Terpene Tanks Concentrates Cartridges EXTREME OG TERPENE TANKS 1/2 GRAM V FIRE POD

About this product

EXTREME OG TERPENE TANKS 1/2 GRAM V FIRE POD

About this strain

Extreme OG

Extreme OG

Extreme OG, bred by Exotic Genetix, is a potent yet functional indica built from the genetics of Fire OG and Green Ribbon. While Fire OG maintains chunky, weighted body effects, this strain stays uplifted thanks to the dominant Green Crack genetics inside Green Ribbon. In small doses, this strain places pleasant relaxation in the body while leaving the mind alert. But be warned, continuous consumption may lead to couch lock and appetite ignition.   

 

About this brand

Terpene Tanks was set out to provide the best top shelf lab-tested cannabis concentrates of the highest potency and purity. Constant dedication employed by our skilled team of artisan extractors and expert master growers allows achieving this.