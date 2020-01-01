Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
GRAPEFRUIT DIESEL TERPENE TANKS 1/2 GRAM 510 CCELL
Be the first to review this product.
Grapefruit Diesel is a hybrid strain that gives most users a focused mental high. The genetics on this one aren’t hard to guess: its parents are Grapefruit and NYC Diesel. These plants show more of their indica side when growing, staying short and branchy and flowering within 8 weeks. Grapefruit Diesel’s flowers sometimes have hints of pink coloring and a potent smell of over ripe citrus fruit. The energetic buzz comes on fast but tends to smooth out over time.