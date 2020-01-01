 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. GRAPEFRUIT DIESEL TERPENE TANKS 1/2 GRAM 510 CCELL

GRAPEFRUIT DIESEL TERPENE TANKS 1/2 GRAM 510 CCELL

by Terpene Tanks

Write a review
Terpene Tanks Concentrates Cartridges GRAPEFRUIT DIESEL TERPENE TANKS 1/2 GRAM 510 CCELL

Similar items

Show all

About this product

GRAPEFRUIT DIESEL TERPENE TANKS 1/2 GRAM 510 CCELL

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Grapefruit Diesel

Grapefruit Diesel

Grapefruit Diesel is a hybrid strain that gives most users a focused mental high. The genetics on this one aren’t hard to guess: its parents are Grapefruit and NYC Diesel. These plants show more of their indica side when growing, staying short and branchy and flowering within 8 weeks. Grapefruit Diesel’s flowers sometimes have hints of pink coloring and a potent smell of over ripe citrus fruit. The energetic buzz comes on fast but tends to smooth out over time.

About this brand

Terpene Tanks Logo
Terpene Tanks was set out to provide the best top shelf lab-tested cannabis concentrates of the highest potency and purity. Constant dedication employed by our skilled team of artisan extractors and expert master growers allows achieving this.