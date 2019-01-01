 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. SOUR HEADBAND TERPENE TANKS 1 GRAM 510 CCELL

SOUR HEADBAND TERPENE TANKS 1 GRAM 510 CCELL

by Terpene Tanks

Write a review
Terpene Tanks Concentrates Cartridges SOUR HEADBAND TERPENE TANKS 1 GRAM 510 CCELL

About this product

SOUR HEADBAND TERPENE TANKS 1 GRAM 510 CCELL by Terpene Tanks

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Headband

Headband
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

About this brand

Terpene Tanks Logo
Terpene Tanks was set out to provide the best top shelf lab-tested cannabis concentrates of the highest potency and purity. Constant dedication employed by our skilled team of artisan extractors and expert master growers allows achieving this.