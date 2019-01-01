 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. JACK HERER TERPENE TANKS 1 GRAM 510 CCELL

JACK HERER TERPENE TANKS 1 GRAM 510 CCELL

by Terpene Tanks

JACK HERER TERPENE TANKS 1 GRAM 510 CCELL by Terpene Tanks

About this strain

Platinum Kush

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Platinum Kush is an indica-dominant strain that takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. Its buzz has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.

About this brand

Terpene Tanks was set out to provide the best top shelf lab-tested cannabis concentrates of the highest potency and purity. Constant dedication employed by our skilled team of artisan extractors and expert master growers allows achieving this.