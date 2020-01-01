 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. SFV OG TERPENE TANKS 1/2 GRAM V FIRE POD

SFV OG TERPENE TANKS 1/2 GRAM V FIRE POD

by Terpene Tanks

Terpene Tanks Concentrates Cartridges SFV OG TERPENE TANKS 1/2 GRAM V FIRE POD

About this product

SFV OG TERPENE TANKS 1/2 GRAM V FIRE POD

About this strain

SFV OG Kush

SFV OG Kush

SFV OG Kush, not to be confused with its precursor SFV OG, is an indica-dominant strain bred from OG Kush genetics by The Cali Connection. By crossing an SFV OG clone with an Afghani father and selecting for favorable traits over several generations, the indica-heavy SFV OG Kush was born. You can smell the OG genes in this one, as its odor is commonly described as a strong lemon cleaner smell intermixed with pine.

About this brand

Terpene Tanks Logo
Terpene Tanks was set out to provide the best top shelf lab-tested cannabis concentrates of the highest potency and purity. Constant dedication employed by our skilled team of artisan extractors and expert master growers allows achieving this.