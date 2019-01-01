 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. SFV OG KUSH TERPENE TANKS 1 GRAM 510 CCELL

SFV OG KUSH TERPENE TANKS 1 GRAM 510 CCELL

by Terpene Tanks

Write a review
Terpene Tanks Concentrates Cartridges SFV OG KUSH TERPENE TANKS 1 GRAM 510 CCELL

About this product

SFV OG KUSH TERPENE TANKS 1 GRAM 510 CCELL by Terpene Tanks

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

Terpene Tanks Logo
Terpene Tanks was set out to provide the best top shelf lab-tested cannabis concentrates of the highest potency and purity. Constant dedication employed by our skilled team of artisan extractors and expert master growers allows achieving this.