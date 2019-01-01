About this product
SFV OG KUSH TERPENE TANKS 1 GRAM 510 CCELL by Terpene Tanks
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.
About this brand
Terpene Tanks
Terpene Tanks was set out to provide the best top shelf lab-tested cannabis concentrates of the highest potency and purity. Constant dedication employed by our skilled team of artisan extractors and expert master growers allows achieving this.