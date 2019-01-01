 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Terrapin Care Station

Cindy 303 is a brand new strain at Terrapin that combines several different Cinderella 99 lineages into one delicious bud! A cross of Princess Leia and Glass Slipper, this strain draws its effects from its Cinderella 99 heritage and its flavors from the other strains crossed in over the generations. Cheesy and floral like its mom Princess Leia, it lacks the piney citrus flavors and smells of the Jack Herer derived Cinderella line, but make no mistake - the effects are decidedly those of a sativa-dominant hybrid.

Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.