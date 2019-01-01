 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Durban Poison

Durban Poison

by Terrapin Care Station

Write a review
Terrapin Care Station Cannabis Flower Durban Poison

About this product

Durban Poison is a fun smoke that gets 'high' marks in every category! As our most sativa-dominant strain, it's often described by customers as being as energizing as a shot of espresso while lacking the jittery side effects of caffeine. The strongly pine-scented nugs provide a potent mental buzz and extremely cerebral high that will get you sky-high and leave you soaring. A landrace (wild-growing strain) claimed to have originated in Durban, South Africa, this plant has achieved a legendary reputation for its activating effects and may even be related to the strains used to make the "battle snuff" of the fabled Zulu warriors!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Terrapin Care Station Logo
Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.