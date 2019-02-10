AncientOfDays
on February 10th, 2019
I was this close, this close, to buying a pink bullet-proof vest. Later I relaxed.
Say hello to our little bud! This cross of ChemDawg and Tang Tang has an earthy flavor with citrus notes. The effect is definitively Sativa, with a significant hybrid undertones. With Mob Boss, expect a soaring and optimistic high that is an offer you can't refuse! This strain won't necessarily turn you into Tony Montana, but it MAY convince you that someone should be making a movie about your adventures!
