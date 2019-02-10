 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mob Boss

by Terrapin Care Station

Say hello to our little bud! This cross of ChemDawg and Tang Tang has an earthy flavor with citrus notes. The effect is definitively Sativa, with a significant hybrid undertones. With Mob Boss, expect a soaring and optimistic high that is an offer you can't refuse! This strain won't necessarily turn you into Tony Montana, but it MAY convince you that someone should be making a movie about your adventures!

AncientOfDays

I was this close, this close, to buying a pink bullet-proof vest. Later I relaxed.

Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.