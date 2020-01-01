 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Space Cream Pre-Rolls 5g 10-Pack
Hybrid

Space Cream Pre-Rolls 5g 10-Pack

by Terrapin Care Station

Write a review
Terrapin Care Station Cannabis Pre-rolls Space Cream Pre-Rolls 5g 10-Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Space Cream

Space Cream

Space Cream by Hotsause Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with surprisingly uplifting effects. This strain keeps the consumer alert, but hazy mental effects may make it difficult to articulate that alertness. In a way, it gives your mind couchlock while allowing the body to roam unencumbered. It is ideal for social settings and for patients seeking relief from mild pain, depression, and mood swings. Expect an odor of citrus blossom, pine, and hops which blend into a creamy sweetness on the exhale.  

About this brand

Terrapin Care Station Logo
Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.