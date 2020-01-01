 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
A play on The Grateful Dead’s Terrapin Station, Terpwin Station by Ethos Genetics crosses Original Glue with Mandarin Sunset. The strain offers a lot of variability in terpenes, from sour and citrus to chemy and earthy. Most phenotypes blanket consumers with the heavy high that we’ve come to expect from Original Glue crosses.

Terrapin Care Station is committed to providing medical patients and recreational consumers with a wide selection of the finest quality cannabis products at industry leading everyday low prices. You can find our products at any of our 5 convenient Colorado locations in Denver, Boulder and Aurora and at select dispensaries throughout Oregon.