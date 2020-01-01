About this product

The Dart is the first ever pod system made with the revolutionary ceramic heating element from CCELL. It puts out bigger clouds & more consistent flavors with increased potency than your typical 510 threaded battery that most disposable cartridge companies use.The Dart is inhale-activated, with an LED indicator. It’s rechargeable with a sleek design and comfort grip that put it ahead of everyone else in the cartridge game. With dimensions of just 73 x 29 x 13mm, it’s compact but effective, using one of the highest quality circuit boards to achieve maximum pulls from each hit.