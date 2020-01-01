Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Dart is the first ever pod system made with the revolutionary ceramic heating element from CCELL. It puts out bigger clouds & more consistent flavors with increased potency than your typical 510 threaded battery that most disposable cartridge companies use.The Dart is inhale-activated, with an LED indicator. It’s rechargeable with a sleek design and comfort grip that put it ahead of everyone else in the cartridge game. With dimensions of just 73 x 29 x 13mm, it’s compact but effective, using one of the highest quality circuit boards to achieve maximum pulls from each hit.
Be the first to review this product.