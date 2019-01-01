 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD Age Fighting Cream - 20mg

by TerraVida Online

How To Use: Gently massage a dime-size amount onto face, neck and décolletage in upward strokes. Use daily, morning and night. Description: Enjoy our CBD Age Fighting Cream with Apple Stem Cells! Apple Stem Cells have been scientifically proven to show extraordinary longevity & regenerative properties for our skin. Our Age Fighting Cream contains a blend of Apple Stem Cells, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7 and Natural Hemp Oil to promote both vitality and longevity in our skin’s stem cells. Use daily for younger, tighter and brighter skin.

About this brand

At TerraVida, we offer a huge variety of 3rd party lab tested CBD products for a wide range of applications. CBD Oil can help from relief, pain, anxiety, and inflammation to anti-aging and acne treatments, we have CBD oil products for just about every need. We even offer CBD oil products developed for pets!