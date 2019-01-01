About this product
How to Use: Apply daily to a clean face & neck. Allow to dry before applying makeup. Use daily as needed for soft, fresh and smooth feeling. Description: Moisturize your skin with our light weight formula! Our CBD Day Skin Reviver Cream absorbs quickly into the skin to provide much needed moisture and boost your skin’s radiance.
TerraVida Online
At TerraVida, we offer a huge variety of 3rd party lab tested CBD products for a wide range of applications. CBD Oil can help from relief, pain, anxiety, and inflammation to anti-aging and acne treatments, we have CBD oil products for just about every need. We even offer CBD oil products developed for pets!