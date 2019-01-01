 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBD Drops - 1000mg

CBD Drops - 1000mg

by TerraVida Online

How To Use: Shake well. Take 1 serving (1ml) under the tongue 1-2 times per day. Adjust dosage if necessary. Store in cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Can be added to food, beverages or placed directly under tongue. Description: Enjoy Hemp Extract Oil natural tincture. Our tinctures contain CBD and other naturally-occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp. Benefit from the whole plant including CBD, CBC and CBN. Tinctures are easily absorbed by the body. Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil (Carrier Oil) and Extracted Hemp Oil

At TerraVida, we offer a huge variety of 3rd party lab tested CBD products for a wide range of applications. CBD Oil can help from relief, pain, anxiety, and inflammation to anti-aging and acne treatments, we have CBD oil products for just about every need. We even offer CBD oil products developed for pets!